Sunderland’s preparations for the new Championship season got underway earlier this month when they confirmed their retained list.

Despite still awaiting the appointment of a permanent successor to former manager Michael Beale, the Black Cats hierarchy made decisions over the future of several current members of their squad. The headline name departing the Stadium of Light was Corry Evans as his three-year stay on Wearside will officially come to an end when his contract expires next month.

The former Hull City and Blackburn Rovers star released a classy statement when the news was announced as he described captaining the Black Cats as ‘the greatest honour of his career’. Evans was not the only player to depart as midfielder Bradley Dack, winger Jack Diamond and Ellis Taylor were also named on the released list.

In what is always a difficult time of the year for players, every club across the EFL has gone through a similar process and that means there are some eye-catching names available on free transfers this summer.

AFC Wimbledon Released: Quaine Bartley, Marcel Campbell, Josh Hallard, Paul Kalambayi, Ben Mason, Alex Pearce, Harry Pell, Zach Robinson, Nik Tzanev

Accrington Stanley Released: Kelvin Mellor, Matt Lowe, Sean McConville, Baba Fernandes, Bailey Sloane, Leslie Adekoya, Jack Massey, Korede Adedoyin, and Jack McIntyre.

Barrow Released: George Ray, Jamie Proctor, Tom White, Courtney Duffus, Sam Foley, Tyrell Warren, Rory Feely, Owen Bray, Malakai Reeve, Sam Bellis.

Bradford City Released: Dylan Youmbi, Finn Cousin-Dawson, Harry Chapman, Harvey Rowe, Heath Richardson, Isaac Robinson, Liam Ridehalgh, Luke Hendrie, Matt Derbyshire, Noah Wadsworth, Sam Bentley