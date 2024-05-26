Sunderland’s preparations for the new Championship season got underway earlier this month when they confirmed their retained list.
Despite still awaiting the appointment of a permanent successor to former manager Michael Beale, the Black Cats hierarchy made decisions over the future of several current members of their squad. The headline name departing the Stadium of Light was Corry Evans as his three-year stay on Wearside will officially come to an end when his contract expires next month.
The former Hull City and Blackburn Rovers star released a classy statement when the news was announced as he described captaining the Black Cats as ‘the greatest honour of his career’. Evans was not the only player to depart as midfielder Bradley Dack, winger Jack Diamond and Ellis Taylor were also named on the released list.
In what is always a difficult time of the year for players, every club across the EFL has gone through a similar process and that means there are some eye-catching names available on free transfers this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.