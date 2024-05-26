Roy Keane namedrops Sunderland during funny Erik ten Hag conversation after FA Cup win on ITV
Roy Keane namedropped Sunderland in an amusing Erik ten Hag interaction on ITV after the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon at Wembley.
The Red Devils took a 2-0 lead in the first-half after goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.
ten Hag’s team then survived an onslaught from their city rivals in the second-half to win the game 2-1 after Jermey Doku’s strike towards the end of the game gave Pep Guardiola’s men some late hope.
After the clash, ten Hag conducted an interview with ITV, who Keane had been working with as a pundit during the clash.
Roy Keane: "You shouldn't listen to them pundits. Take no notice of the pundits.
Erik ten Hag: "Hey, you had trouble to manage a team.”
Roy Keane: "I won a Championship at Sunderland, give me some praise. Come on! Don't be too harsh on me. I'd some tough days, too."
