Enzo Le Fée was successful from the penalty spot in Sunderland’s 2-1 victory over Brentford last weekend.

Enzo Le Fée has claimed that he may not take Sunderland’s next penalty, despite scoring from the spot against Brentford recently.

The Black Cats struggled immensely from 12 yards last season, and had squandered a number of opportunities in the latter stages of their successful Championship promotion bid.

As such, there was some uncertainty as to who would act as Regis Le Bris’ designated penalty taker heading in the Premier League, but after his side were awarded a chance to equalise against the Bees when Habib Diarra was brought down in the box by Rico Henry, it was Le Fée who calmly stepped up to dispatch the subsequent spot kick.

What did Enzo Le Fée say about Sunderland’s penalty plans this season?

And speaking after the final whistle on Wearside, the midfielder explained that either he or Diarra could have taken the penalty, and that it may be his new teammate who gets the nod if and when another opportunity arises.

Addressing the incident, Le Fée said: “I was sure I would score. We had a discussion with Habib because he wanted to take it as well. But I was sure, so he let me shoot and I scored. So, yeah, it's only confidence in the head. If we have another one, I will let Habib shoot because he let me shoot today. So, it's like this.”

Sunderland would ultimately go on to seal a valuable three points in dramatic circumstances on Saturday, with Wilson Isidor - who the day before had witnessed the birth of his new born daughter - coming off the bench to head home a stoppage time winner.

Reflecting on the manner in which the Black Cats secured victory, as well as his compatriot’s contribution, Le Fée added: “Seriously, it was a tough game. But finally we won the game with character. We talked about this before the game and I'm really proud of the team. So, yeah, we are very happy.

“Wilson didn't start and he scored again. So, I repeat, we are in the same boat. We want the same thing, everyone. So, we work for this. We are very happy to win our second game at home. Now we have some time to recover and attack again after the international break.

“He [Isidor] had a girl yesterday, so he wasn't training. I think it's the perfect day for him to score. When he goes in, he gives everything. And I think these people have to be, how do you say, recompensed. So, he did a great job. For the team, it's really important to have a sub who can be decisive. And he was today, so perfect.”