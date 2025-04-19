Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland striker has been speaking about his side’s promotion hopes.

Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda has reiterated the need for togetherness as the Black Cats look to seal promotion back to the Premier League over the coming weeks.

The Spain U21 international has enjoyed a breakout season on Wearside, and has played his part as Regis Le Bris’ side guaranteed themselves a play-off spot with several games of the regular Championship campaign to play. Most recently, the starlet caught the eye with a stunning solo strike in Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Bristol City - his eighth goal of 2024/25 thus far.

But now that Sunderland know they will be afforded a shot at earning their place at Wembley next month, Mayenda is eager for him and his teammates to see their task through.

What did Eliezer Mayenda say about Sunderland’s promotion hopes?

Speaking to the Black Cats’ in-house media team prior to Friday’s clash with Bristol City, the attacker said: “I think the goal for everybody is to get to promotion into the Premier League. First, we will try to become better every day collectively. I think for me, we need everybody. We need everybody, the players, and especially the fans, the supporters. We need this support from all the fans.

“This part of the season is, for me, the most important part of the season. We need everybody. For me, the players, the team, is still focused at the moment. We are focused on this goal to get to promotion.

“No pressure, particularly. I think we work very well every day. We are confident. We will try to give 100% on the pitch, me included. I think we need everybody, especially the fans. We will try to get to promotion together.”

What else did Eliezer Mayenda say?

Reflecting on his personal progress in recent months, Mayenda added: “I think it's a good season for me, individually, because I’ve made a good contribution for the team. It's more collectively, I think we are in a good position and collectively we played very well this season.

“I think my teammates helped me a lot this season. That's the result when you work very well every day on the training ground. It's not just luck, it's work. I'm very happy for this season. I think it's a better season if you compare it to last season. This season is better, I feel more comfortable in the team. I played a few games this season more than last season. I think the more you play, the more you can show your qualities. I'm very happy for that because this season I think I helped the team a lot.”

He continued: “I think the team spirit is good at the moment. All season [it has been] really good. It's very important for me, especially in this part of the season. We play some games again, we have to stay focused, everybody. The team spirit will help us a lot. We have to stay strong together and just keep pushing, keep going in the same way. I think the team spirit is the most important thing.”

Addressing his burgeoning bond with Sunderland’s fanbase, he added: “The connection with the fans is important too. For me this season, I feel a little bit more comfortable compared to last season. The connection with the fans is amazing this season. The fans show me love. I try to give 100% of myself in every game. That's a special relationship with the fans.

“The celebration at the end of the games, when we won the games, it's special. I know sometimes I look like a cold guy, but I can express my love to the fans - I can show my love to the fans. That's my way to show my love to the fans. It's a good thing, I like it. I think everybody likes these things, so it's good.”

