The Sunderland striker has been loosely linked with several unnamed domestic and European clubs

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland ace Eliezer Mayenda is reportedly attracting transfer interest after his brace against Sheffield Wednesday last Friday at Hillsborough in the Championship.

The 19-year-old striker has netted six goals and chipped in with five assists this season for Régis Le Bris’ side, despite not always starting under the French head coach. Mayenda’s 11 goal contributions are second only to Wilson Isidor’s 13 in Sunderland’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His good form has led to the transfer speculation following the game against Sheffield Wednesday. However, after the clash, the striker told The Echo he was “happy” at Sunderland. Here, we take you through everything you need to know:

What is the latest news with Eliezer Mayenda and transfers?

Hoy Aragón reports that the Mayenda’s performances at Sunderland have attracted the attention of multiple Premier League clubs. European teams are also keeping a close eye on him. However, their report does not specify which clubs are interested in the Spanish player.

Hoy Aragón also explains that the youngster could also receive a call-up from Spain’s under-21s team shortly should his impressive performances persist. Mayenda’s contact does not expire until 2028 after the Spaniard signed for Sunderland two summers ago.

What has Eliezer Mayenda said about Sunderland recently?

When asked about his celebrations at the end of the game against Sheffield Wednesday with Sunderland fans, Mayenda said: “Just for the supporters. The first game I did that was against Derby County. I don't know how I can explain. It's just natural. It's just natural. I like the connection with the supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The supporters of Sunderland are, for me, the best in the Championship. It's a little bit funny, but just to make the connection with the supporters is very important for me. To feel the love of the supporters. The supporters show me the love in every game, every day.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Crucially, Mayenda also added: “I'm very happy to play for Sunderland. Because I'm a very cold guy, sometimes some people can say that. For me, I can show my emotions like that to celebrate the connection with the fans. It's amazing. I feel good. It's just a good connection. Just to show my love to Sunderland.”

What has Régis Le Bris said about Eliezer Mayenda recently?

“Eli is a good example for all the players. He can be on the bench, but we trust him,” Le Bris said. “He wants to play, and he can be frustrated, but at the same time, he knows that he will have his opportunities, and he is connected with the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eli is still learning, and you can learn even from the bench.” With competition for places in the squad, Le Bris emphasised the importance of having depth in the striking department. We need competition, and we can feel that the players understand it’s needed to be competitive as a team. You can’t have just one striker; we need at least two, and we are very lucky.

“In previous seasons, maybe it was difficult for Sunderland in this position. We have two now and we have to use them properly. The players are competitive, and they want to win. They are frustrated when they don’t play, but we are really open with them. We can discuss every subject, even the hard ones, and Eliezer understood.”