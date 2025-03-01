Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda netted twice against Sheffied Wednesday at Hillsborough on Friday night

Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda spoke at length after his brace against Sheffield Wednesday about his goals, Black Cats supporters and his place in Régis Le Bris’ plans.

The Spanish striker struck twice at Hillsborough in the Championship against Sheffiled Wednesday on Friday night after being given the nod to start over usual first-choice number nine Wilson Isidor, who was rested by Le Bris.

The 19-year-old repaid his manager’s faith by netting two goals to take his tally to six for the season so far, with four of those goals coming against Sheffield Wednesday. Mayenda’s double also moved the attacker to 11 goal contributions during 2024-25, the second-highest of any Sunderland player behind Isidor (13).

Mayenda has often had to settle with a spot on the bench this season, with Isidor often Le Bris’ go-to man when setting up with a one-up-top 4-3-3 formation. However, the Zaragoza player is satisfied starting or coming on later in games if needed.

Eliezer Mayenda answers team selection frustration question

“Frustration is maybe not really the good word to explain that,” Mayenda said when asked if he was frustrated to not have played more football this season under Le Bris. “But I think every player wants to play. Not just me on the team. The other team is the same thing. Football is like that. You have to think just in a general opinion.

“For the team, the most important thing is to win the game. If I play just 20 minutes or 90 minutes, for me it's the same thing. You can stay just a little bit frustrated. I don't think like that. I don't feel like that. I want to help the team in every game. If I start on the bench, it's not alright, but it's football. The gaffer is the boss. If the gaffer thinks for the next game, I will make a bigger impact on the bench, just let's do it.

“The gaffer is the boss. He decides in every game who plays. For me, it's all right. I will try to give 100% of my quality in every game. If you keep scoring and he has to keep picking you? You have to ask the gaffer. I'm not the gaffer. He's the boss, and he knows what is best for the team.”

Eliezer Mayenda’s cheeky response to Sheffield Wednesday handball controversy

“I'm confused, too. I don't know what happened,” Mayenda said when asked about his goals. “I tried to make a good touch, and I tried to make a great finish. I don't remember very well the first goal. The second one was more good. That was perfect. If the cross is like that, it's more easy for me. It was an amazing cross from Trai Hume. If you cross like that, it's more easy for the striker to score. The praise is more for Trai. Not too much for me because it was an amazing cross.”

When asked about a potential handball for the first goal, Mayenda said: “Handball? I don't remember well. I don't remember well if it was a handball.I have to see again the first goal. I don't remember really. It was a really fast action.”

“Everybody knows that a Championship is not an easy league. Some players need a little bit of adaptation, a little bit of time to adapt to the league. It's just a physical league. I'm a Spanish guy. If you compare it to Spain, Spain is a little bit more technical. But I can play in a championship. I try to show that I can play in this league in every game. Thank God. I work every day on the training ground. I'm very happy to score tonight. I'm very happy to score. I will be trying to score in the next games, if possible.”

Eliezer Mayenda makes Sunderland fan claim after celebrations

When asked about his celebrations at the end of the game with Sunderland fans, Mayenda said: “Just for the supporters. The first game I did that was against Derby County. I don't know how I can explain. It's just natural. It's just natural. I like the connection with the supporters.

“The supporters of Sunderland are, for me, the best in the Championship. It's a little bit funny, but just to make the connection with the supporters is very important for me. To feel the love of the supporters. The supporters show me the love in every game, every day.

“I'm very happy to play for Sunderland. Because I'm a very cold guy, sometimes some people can say that. For me, I can show my emotions like that to celebrate the connection with the fans. It's amazing.I feel good. It's just a good connection. Just to show my love to Sunderland.”