The EFL schedule is expected to proceed as planned amid ugly scenes in the United Kingdom this month.

Sunderland’s game against Cardiff City this weekend in the Championship - alongside other EFL fixtures - are “expected” to go ahead this weekend amid violent disorder across the United Kingdom.

Places like Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Plymouth and other towns and cities across the country have seen disorder in recent days with far-right protesters occupying police resources up and down the country. The ugly scenes were sparked by the murder of three children in Southport. Axel Muganwa Rudakubana has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 attempted murders and possession of a curved kitchen knife.

The 17-year-old was born to Rwandan parents in Cardiff and moved to the Southport area in 2013. Police believe the unrest in towns and cities across the United Kingdom were fuelled by false rumours that the suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker.

The unrest in the United Kingdom has placed a strain on police resources with more protests planned this coming weekend. The new EFL season also starts this weekend, leading to some concerns games could be impacted.

The Echo has learned as it stands on Tuesday afternoon, that games will be going ahead as planned this weekend with Sunderland to play Cardiff in Wales during matchday one. Leeds United are set to face Portsmouth with Middlesbrough in action against Swansea City.

Elsewhere, Preston face Sheffield United, Blackburn play Derby County, QPR are in action are against West Brom, Millwall against Watford and Oxford City against Norwich City. Stoke City play Coventry City as Hull City play Bristol City. Sheffield Wednesday are in action against Plymouth Argyle as Luton Town play Burnley.

Buildings and vehicles were damaged during a demonstration in Sunderland on Friday night. A local mosque and a police building in the city were also targeted. Citizens were advised to stay clear of the city centre, with the central rail station closed and local transport links disrupted. Some of those involved in the disorder were seen wearing Sunderland shirts but the club moved to condemn the scenes.

In a post on social media, the club said: “Tonight’s shameful scenes do not represent our culture, our history, or our people. Our great city is built on togetherness and acceptance, and Sunderland will forever be for all. We are stronger as one community. Now. Then. Always.”