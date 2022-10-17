Wigan striker Charlie Wyke is substituted against Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Tony Mowbray’s side were once again playing without a recognised striker at the Stadium of Light, following injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

But after former Sunderland player Charlie Wyke opened the scoring, goals from Elliot Embleton and full-back Dennis Cirkin gave the hosts a 1-0 win.

Speaking on the highlights show, former Charlton midfielder and AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson said: “Obviously it’s been a big miss having no strikers in Stewart and Simms there, and Tony has obviously been asking for other people to come and step up.

“Cirkin gets on the outside and gets his assist for the first goal. He’s been with Sunderland for quite a while now and it’s taken a while for him to get that first goal but he’s popped up with the winner today.

“With those guys missing Mowbray has had to find a different way playing (Alex) Pritchard up front but in the end it’s a left-back that comes up with the winning goal and that’s what you want. You want your full-backs to be aggressive, get up the pitch and make that back post and he’s got his rewards there.”

Wyke’s goal was his second since recovering from a cardiac arrest last year, and the 29-year-old has now started three consecutive games for Wigan.

When discussing the striker, pundit Sam Parkin said: “He’s different to what they’ve got.

“They’ve got options in the forward areas but he gives them such a point of an attack with his back to goal and can get you a goal as well.

“Aerially he’s very, very strong and I’m sure some of those Sunderland supporters would probably have whispered it, but looking at Wyke and (Nathan) Broadhead turning out in the blue of Wigan today they could have probably done with them in their side considering their lack of striking options.

“For that reason alone it’s a magnificent result for Sunderland because it’s tough going when you haven’t got those real goal-getters in your line-up and you’re playing with those false nines and that intricate stuff.