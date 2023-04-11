Cirkin was making his first senior start since February, after recovering from a concussion injury he sustained when scoring his side’s equaliser at Millwall.

The defender was alert when Alex Pritchard’s free-kick was tipped onto the post by Cardiff goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, as Sunderland ended a four-match winless run to move within four points of the play-off places.

“The wall was absolutely shocking to allow that ball through from Pritchard,” said former striker and studio guest Dean Ashton when discussing Sunderland’s goal.

Dennis Cirkin scores for Sunderland against Cardiff City at The Cardiff City Stadium. (Photo by Ian horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

“Cirkin, hopefully he can remember this goal because he was knocked out the last time he scored against Millwall.

“(Joe) Gelhardt didn’t start, no recognised striker, and that’s the only thing that is maybe missing for Sunderland.”

The result leaves Cardiff just a point above the relegation zone, while Bluebirds boss Sabri Lamouchi criticised his players for a ‘bad attitude and a bad performance in the first half.’

It came after Lamouchi withdrew Sheyi Ojo and Jaden Philogene in the 36th minute to bring on Andy Rinomhota and Jack Simpson, while former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham was substituted for the Bluebirds at half-time.

“A bit of a wake up call after that victory at Blackpool,” said EFL pundit Sam Parkin when asked about Cardiff’s early changes.

“We don’t see that too often, he’s trying to be proactive. I don’t think you mind that in the first half, he felt they were too open.

“Sunderland had nine attempts to Cardiff’s two in that first half and he took off two attacking players, Philogene and Ojo, and replaced them with a bit more defensive nous I suppose in Simpson and Rinomhota.

“The shape didn’t really alter but obviously they didn’t create enough on the opponents’ goal. That’s where they have probably fallen short this season.

“They have a fighting chance, two games against Rotehrham and Huddersfield is where I believe their season will be defined.”

