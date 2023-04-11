News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
1 hour ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
1 hour ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
1 hour ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
4 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
4 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request

EFL pundits discuss Sunderland's play-off hopes, Dennis Cirkin's goal and Cardiff City struggles

Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Cardiff City was discussed during ITV’s Championship highlights show after Dennis Cirkin scored the game’s only goal.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:57 BST

Cirkin was making his first senior start since February, after recovering from a concussion injury he sustained when scoring his side’s equaliser at Millwall.

The defender was alert when Alex Pritchard’s free-kick was tipped onto the post by Cardiff goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, as Sunderland ended a four-match winless run to move within four points of the play-off places.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The wall was absolutely shocking to allow that ball through from Pritchard,” said former striker and studio guest Dean Ashton when discussing Sunderland’s goal.

Dennis Cirkin scores for Sunderland against Cardiff City at The Cardiff City Stadium. (Photo by Ian horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)Dennis Cirkin scores for Sunderland against Cardiff City at The Cardiff City Stadium. (Photo by Ian horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)
Dennis Cirkin scores for Sunderland against Cardiff City at The Cardiff City Stadium. (Photo by Ian horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)
Most Popular

“Cirkin, hopefully he can remember this goal because he was knocked out the last time he scored against Millwall.

“(Joe) Gelhardt didn’t start, no recognised striker, and that’s the only thing that is maybe missing for Sunderland.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
The moments you may have missed at Cardiff

The result leaves Cardiff just a point above the relegation zone, while Bluebirds boss Sabri Lamouchi criticised his players for a ‘bad attitude and a bad performance in the first half.’

It came after Lamouchi withdrew Sheyi Ojo and Jaden Philogene in the 36th minute to bring on Andy Rinomhota and Jack Simpson, while former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham was substituted for the Bluebirds at half-time.

“A bit of a wake up call after that victory at Blackpool,” said EFL pundit Sam Parkin when asked about Cardiff’s early changes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We don’t see that too often, he’s trying to be proactive. I don’t think you mind that in the first half, he felt they were too open.

“Sunderland had nine attempts to Cardiff’s two in that first half and he took off two attacking players, Philogene and Ojo, and replaced them with a bit more defensive nous I suppose in Simpson and Rinomhota.

“The shape didn’t really alter but obviously they didn’t create enough on the opponents’ goal. That’s where they have probably fallen short this season.

“They have a fighting chance, two games against Rotehrham and Huddersfield is where I believe their season will be defined.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland have five games remaining this season and are preparing for Saturday’s home game against Birmingham.

SunderlandCardiff CityITVEFL