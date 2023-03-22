News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland injury boost as defender is spotted during training session

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin has been pictured in training as he continues to recover from a concussion injury.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:25 GMT- 1 min read

The 20-year-old full-back was knocked out while scoring the equaliser away at Millwall in early February, before returning to action during a 2-1 defeat at Rotherham two weeks later in line with concussion protocols.

Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray said Cirkin had not felt right during the game at the New York Stadium, and the club have taken an ultra-cautious approach in recent weeks.

"We just have to be patient, Dennis has to tell us when he's right and ready," said Mowbray last week.

"At the moment, we're protecting him in the training drills in terms of ensuring he's not doing any contact stuff. At some stage, he will tell us that he is feeling right and then we take it from there."

While Cirkin has been pictured on the Academy of Light training pitches, it remains unclear if he has been taking part in contact training.

The defender was in London to see a specialist late last week, while he also appeared on Sunderland’s pre-match show ahead of Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Luton.

Denis Cirkin playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
"I wouldn't change anything, I'm on the mend,” he said. “I'm feeling good now and we've got a couple of weeks break coming up so hopefully I can be back soon."

Sunderland are preparing to face Burnley at Turf Moor after the international break, a game which has been brought forward to be played on Friday, March 31 for TV broadcast

