One pundit has been blown away by the atmosphere Sunderland fans have created ahead of the Championship play-off final.

Sunderland supporters have been hailed for providing the ‘loudest celebrations’ as they descend on Wembley for the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United.

The Black Cats set up a memorable night on Wearside when they claimed a 2-1 win at Coventry City in the first leg of their play-off semi-final earlier this month. The Sky Blues hit back in the second leg as an Ephron Mason-Clarke strike took the tie into extra-time - but it was Sunderland that secured progression as a late goal from Dan Ballard set off wild celebrations around the Stadium of Light.

The scramble for Wembley tickets started just days later and Regis Le Bris and his players will be backed by over 36,000 supporters as they look to end the Black Cats eight-year absence from the Premier League with a win against Chris Wilder’s side this afternoon. There have already been memorable scenes around Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square as Wearside took over London in the buildup to the big game.

With tens of thousands of supporters now making their way to the home of football, Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff has praised the Wearside faithful and described the celebrations he witnessed in the aftermath of their semi-final second leg as the loudest he had witnessed.

He told Sky Sports News: “For the EFL, for those that have played in it and work in it now, it is the game that where all of the eyes are. It’s such a congested landscape from a football perspective, sometimes things can go under the radar - but not today.

“I’ve been here since yesterday and Sunderland fans are here in their numbers and the noise they are making around the stadium. I was fortunate enough to be at the Stadium of Light (for the Coventry game) and it was one of the loudest, loudest celebrations I’ve ever heard. So the atmosphere is going to be phenomenal and I can’t wait for this one. May the best team win.”

After fellow Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison tipped Sunderland to come out on top and claim promotion, McAnuff disagreed with the former Crystal Palace striker as he pointed to two key factors why he believes the Blades will claim a Wembley win this afternoon.

“I ‘ve just got to go for Sheffield United with their depth and with their ability to come off the bench, I’ve got to go for them.”

