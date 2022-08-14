Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rangers stopper made it 2-2 after heading home a corner, while there was still time for him to keep out Ross Stewart’s last-gasp effort.

Speaking about Dieng’s goal, pundit Jamie Mackie said: “He rose so well and it was like a striker’s header. It wasn’t just like a snapshot or something landed for him, and it wasn’t even from the first corner, it was from the second phase.

“Ilias Chair puts the ball in a great area and Micheal Beale mentioned it there that no one really picks up the keeper.

QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng celebrates with team mates after scoring the second QPR goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and QPR. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“The technique that he uses where he turns his neck, it does look like he’s practised heading before. I’m not sure he has but what a fantastic moment for him.

“To then compose yourself after scoring as a goalkeeper, all the adrenaline rushing through your body. It lands to Stewart who Sunderland would want it to land to and he gets down so well with a strong hand. Very impressive and certainly a day he will remember.”

Mackie also praised QPR substitute Tyler Roberts, who is on loan from Leeds and replaced Albert Adomah for the visitors at half-time.

Roberts’ main contribution was to win the free-kick which Chair converted to make it 2-1 with three minutes remaining.

“Tyler Roberts certainly, I thought he changed the game for QPR,” Mackie added.