Tommy Watson will leave Sunderland for Brighton this summer

EFL pundit Sam Parkin has suggested that the departure of academy graduate winger Tommy Watson will leave a “bad taste in the mouth” of Sunderland supporters.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the Black Cats had agreed a deal with Brighton and Hove Albion to allow the teenager to make the switch from Wearside to the Amex Stadium at the end of the current campaign. Sunderland will pocket around £10 million from the transfer, while the Seagulls have secured the services of a player who they previously failed to sign in January.

But some supporters have been left disappointed by the timing of the announcement of Watson’s exit, with the Black Cats heading into the final stretch of their Championship promotion push. And to that end, former Chelsea and Swindon Town striker Parkin has admitted that he can understand the disgruntlement.

What did Sam Parkin say about Tommy Watson’s Sunderland exit?

Speaking on the What the EFL podcast, the pundit said: “I have spoken to some people in the game about him [Watson], just by chance, recently. I think everyone was looking at him, I think he is supposed to be a top talent.

“So, it is no surprise, given the conversations I have had, that he is moving on. [Him leaving] does not leave a particularly good taste in the mouth of Sunderland supporters. I think they are really disappointed to lose one of their prized assets.”

For his part, Watson has made 17 senior appearances for Sunderland in his career thus far, scoring two goals. Both of those strikes came in a 2-1 win over Stoke City back in December. Days later, however, the wide man would sustain an injury in a 1-1 draw with Bristol City, and would remain out of action until the beginning of March.

Speculation had mounted over his future at the Stadium of Light following heavy interest from Brighton in January, and due to the fact that his contract was set to expire next year.

What have Sunderland said about Tommy Watson’s move to Brighton?

Addressing Watson’s transfer in an official statement, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Tommy’s a very talented young player, who’s been subject to multiple offers from Premier League clubs over the past two windows, and it’s been well-documented that we’ve declined these approaches with the intent of extending his contract.

“Unfortunately, this has not been possible, and we now believe this agreement represents the best long-term outcome for Sunderland AFC. Tommy first joined our club at age six and his rise to the first team demonstrates what is possible at the Academy of Light. We are proud of the role we have played in his development and although we will be disappointed to see him depart in June, we know he’s fully committed to helping the team throughout the final stages of the season.”

