The EFL made an amusing mistake regarding Sunderland attacker Patrick Roberts this weekend

Sunderland fans quickly noticed the EFL’s Patrick Roberts gaffe during the build-up to the game against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday.

Burnley drew with Middlesbrough 1-1 at Turf Moore in the league on Friday night to move up to second in the division and ahead of Sunderland before the Black Cats clash against Stoke City on Wearside.

Anfernee Dijksteel opened the scoring for Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough before Welsh international Connor Roberts netted a superb long-ranged effort to equalise for Scott Parker’s Burnley side. The goal was so good that the EFL’s social media channels decided to post the goal on X, Facebook and other platforms.

However, the EFL’s social media admin attributed the goal to Patrick Roberts instead of Connor Roberts, much to the amusement of both Sunderland and Burnley fans. At the time of writing on Saturday morning, the EFL’s reel containing the error had not yet been deleted.