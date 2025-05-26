The former referee has weighed in on the use of VAR during the Championship play-off final at Wembley

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has weighed in on the major VAR controversy from the Championship play-off final at Wembley, stating Sheffield United’s disallowed second goal against Sunderland should have been allowed to stand.

The incident occurred after the Blades took a first-half lead, with Harrison Burrows volleying home, only for the goal to be chalked off after a VAR review. The decision was made on the basis that Vinícius Souza, who was standing in an offside position, had obstructed Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson's view.

Hackett, however, strongly disagreed. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ex-referee said: “This is a subjective decision. My first thought was clearly the player was in an offside position. However, did he obstruct the view of the goalkeeper? My view is that this goal should have been allowed.”

He went further in a follow-up post: “On first view I said: ‘offside’. Then on review I do not think that the United player interfered with the goalkeeper. Goalkeeper visually could see the ball, the player offside did not impact on the goalkeeper’s movement.”

Hackett concluded with a light-hearted nod to his own allegiance as a supporter of Sheffield Wednesday, United’s fierce city rivals: “He dived so space was available. Distraction is not covered or part of law. The goalkeeper had sight of the ball. Goal should have counted and remember I support the Owls. Subjective decision.”

The call ultimately proved decisive, as Sunderland went on to win the match 2-1 and seal promotion to the Premier League, while Sheffield United were left to rue what might have been under Chris Wilder.

What have the EFL said about Sheffield United’s disallowed goal against Sunderland?

A statement released on social media after the decision was made read: “#SHUSUN – 35’ VAR OVERTURN: Burrows' goal was initially awarded on-field. VAR checked and determined that Vinicius Souza was in an offside position and made an obvious action that clearly impacted the goalkeeper’s ability to play the ball. The referee overturned his original decision and the goal was disallowed.”

What Régis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s stunning win

“It's a fantastic scenario for us, again,” Le Bris said. “Like the semi-final, just absolutely fantastic. Tough for the coaches and fans probably but again we showed strong character. Even when we were not dominant, even when we have struggled as a squad, we stay connected and stick to our plan. Then later in the game, you feel that maybe can change the momentum. This was the case today.

“We lost Luke early, and a substitution too. At the same time, I was comfortable to make this sub because we knew Meps was ready. He has been really impressive this season, as a player but also as a person and as a pro. When he came out of the team ahead of the semi finals, he told me, 'I will stay connected with the group, don't worry'. He showed today that this behaviour was really important for the squad. We switched him with Ballard because they targeted this side with Kieffer Moore, so we managed this.”