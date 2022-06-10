EFL confirm substitute rule change that will impact Sunderland next season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The extension was initially brought in to help manage player's workloads and deal with the aftermath of football's suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was not kept in place for the 2021/22 campaign.

However, clubs have voted to bring back the rule at the EFL summer conference.

Clubs will still only be able to name seven substitutes in their match day squads, and the five changes can still only be made across three intervals during the game. Any substitutions made at the half-time interval will not count towards that total of three.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil will be able to make five substitutions next season

Clubs also moved to amend rules surrounding kits, giving greater flexibility 'where a clash may occur that would make it difficult for people who are colour blind to differentiate between the kits worn by both teams.'