EFL confirm substitute rule change that will impact Sunderland next season

The extension was initially brought in to help manage player's workloads and deal with the aftermath of football's suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was not kept in place for the 2021/22 campaign.
However, clubs have voted to bring back the rule at the EFL summer conference.
Clubs will still only be able to name seven substitutes in their match day squads, and the five changes can still only be made across three intervals during the game. Any substitutions made at the half-time interval will not count towards that total of three.
Most Popular
-
1
The staggering amount former Sunderland, Newcastle United and Arsenal stars charge for videos through Cameo
-
2
Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats ‘register interest’ in former Norwich City star, Sheffield Wednesday to move for Cardiff City midfielder
-
3
Sunderland 'register interest' in winger ahead of summer transfer window opening
-
4
Nine free transfers Sunderland could make this summer - including former Celtic, Middlesbrough and Wolves men
-
5
Gateshead want more new faces after former Sunderland and Hartlepool United defender agrees deal
Clubs also moved to amend rules surrounding kits, giving greater flexibility 'where a clash may occur that would make it difficult for people who are colour blind to differentiate between the kits worn by both teams.'
EFL clubs can now wear their change kits even if they are the home team in such circumstances.