Loading...

EFL confirm substitute rule change that will impact Sunderland next season

Sunderland will be able to make five substitutes in Championship fixtures next season, the EFL have confirmed.

By Phil Smith
Friday, 10th June 2022, 1:56 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 1:56 pm

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The extension was initially brought in to help manage player's workloads and deal with the aftermath of football's suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was not kept in place for the 2021/22 campaign.

However, clubs have voted to bring back the rule at the EFL summer conference.

Clubs will still only be able to name seven substitutes in their match day squads, and the five changes can still only be made across three intervals during the game. Any substitutions made at the half-time interval will not count towards that total of three.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil will be able to make five substitutions next season

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Clubs also moved to amend rules surrounding kits, giving greater flexibility 'where a clash may occur that would make it difficult for people who are colour blind to differentiate between the kits worn by both teams.'

EFL clubs can now wear their change kits even if they are the home team in such circumstances.

EFLSunderland