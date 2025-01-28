Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been linked with Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle.

Preston North End have had a bid rejected for Wigan Athletic goalkeeper - and mooted Sunderland target - Sam Tickle, according to reports.

The Black Cats were touted as admirers of the promising stopper in the build-up to the January transfer window, with speculation mounting around possible Premier League interest in current Stadium of Light first choice Anthony Patterson. For the time being, however, the 24-year-old looks likely to stay on Wearside, and rumours involving Tickle have quietened accordingly.

Aside from Sunderland, Premier League giants Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old in recent times, although The Sun reported last year that he had turned down the opportunity to sign for the Gunners over the summer because he was reluctant to limit his game time by moving to the Emirates. Elsewhere, Manchester United have been name-checked as prospective suitors in the past.

Now, however, interest in Tickle has been renewed, with online outlet Football Insider suggesting that Preston have had an offer for the player knocked back by Wigan. North End’s admiration of the goalkeeper stretches as far back as last January, with the club having reportedly firmed up their interest in recent days. At the time of writing, Freddie Woodman is Paul Heckingbottom’s preferred option between the sticks at Deepdale, but the former Newcastle United goalkeeper is out of contract in the summer, and it would appear that Preston are subsequently looking at alternative options.

Speaking in November, Wigan manager Shaun Maloney asserted that Tickle was the best shot-stopper in England, despite plying his trade in League One. He said: "I don't care if he is the number three goalkeeper for the England Under-21s - if there is a shot to be saved and my job depends on it, or my life depends on it, there isn't another English goalkeeper in all four leagues I'd choose over him.

"I watch the Premier League, and the Championship and I don't see anyone, who's English, who is as good as him at shot-stopping - and I really mean that. Obviously there's still some areas he can improve on, but in terms of shot-stopping? I've worked with some very good English goalkeepers during my career, and I've not seen a better shot-stopper than Sam.”

Tickle is a product of Wigan’s academy system, but is currently in his second spell at the club after being released in 2018 and dropping into the non-league game with Cheshire Football League side Pilkington. A year later, the Latics re-signed the starlet, and he has since enjoyed loans with Nantwich Town and Warrington Rylands.

The England youth international established himself as Maloney’s number one last season, and has made 84 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood club, keeping 32 clean sheets in the process. Tickle put pen to paper on a new contract with Wigan last year, with his deal now set to run until June 2028.