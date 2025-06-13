EFL confirm Carabao Cup format changes that will affect Sunderland and rivals

The details for the 2025/26 Carabao Cup have been confirmed

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The format for next season’s Carabao Cup has been confirmed by the EFL, with Sunderland and their rivals learning their schedule for the domestic competition.

Following their promotion back to the Premier League, the Black Cats will enter the tournament in the second round, while those top flight clubs who are taking part in European competition will be included in the draw from the third round onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Carabao Cup will also include a Preliminary Round for the upcoming campaign to reduce the number of club in the first round and second round draws so as to accommodate the unusually high number of European qualifiers from the Premier League.

Preliminary fixtures will be contested by Barnet and Oldham Athletic, who have been newly-promoted to League Two, and Accrington Stanley and Newport County, who finished just above the relegation zone in the fourth tier this season.

What changes have been made to the Carabao Cup ahead of the 2025/26 campaign?

An official statement from the EFL explaining the format changes reads: “This season’s Carabao Cup will require a Preliminary Round to be introduced ahead of Round One due to nine Premier League teams being involved in European competition in 2025/26.

“The format of the Carabao Cup will be amended to introduce a four-team preliminary qualifying round, to reduce the number of clubs in Round One and Round Two in order to accommodate all Premier League European clubs in Round Three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Preliminary Round will consist of the two promoted clubs from the National League (Barnet and Oldham Athletic) and the clubs finishing in 21st and 22nd place in League Two (Accrington Stanley and Newport County). The ties will be regionalised North and South as per Round One, with Accrington playing Oldham and Barnet playing Newport County.

“The Carabao Cup Round One Draw will take place live on Sky Sports News at 4:30pm on Thursday 26 June, as part of the EFL’s Fixture Release Day. The Preliminary Round of the competition will also be drawn at this time to determine the home Clubs for the two ties.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Carabao Cup 2025/26 Round Dates

The round dates for the Carabao Cup have been confirmed as the following:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preliminary Round: w/c 4 August 2025

Round One: w/c 11 August 2025

Round Two: w/c 25 August 2025

Round Three: w/c 15 September and w/c 22 September 2025*

Round Four: w/c 27 October 2025

Round Five: w/c 15 December 2025

Semi-Final First Leg: w/c 12 January 2026

Semi-Final Second Leg: w/c 2 February 2026

Final: Sunday 22 March 2026

*Round Three will take place on the same basis as 2024/25, with split weeks for those clubs participating in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland star linked with £35m exit as seven Premier League clubs show interest in key player - reports