Speaking on his Instagram account, Wyke said: “Thank you to the @sunderlandafcofficial fans who supported me from day one & good luck for the future.”

The post came around the same time as Wyke’s name was mentioned with a potential move to Wigan Athletic – one of Sunderland’s rivals in League One.

And Sunderland fans were quick to react to their 31-goal striker’s departure – with many supporters taking to social media to express their views.

This is how Sunderland fans reacted to Charlie Wyke's goodbye

Here’s what YOU said on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram:

@mackem49000: “Not fussed by him leaving to be honest we don’t want players who don’t want to be here or think they are worth more than they are.. one good season and McGeady had a lot to do with it..thanks for 31 goals last season and good luck.”

@Evs_Dubai: “I mean, no disrespect to the lad, who clearly gave his all, but it’s a bit odd that we’re losing a 30-odd-goal-season striker and yet I’m like, ‘meh’…”

Rob Gilchrist: “Don't let the door slam on your way out.”

@safc.till.i.die: “All the best in the future mate”

@wise_men_say_safc: “Good luck in the future mate.”

@zwomp_bwomp: “If he doesn’t want to be here then fine, bizarre choice to move to Wigan though.”

@marktsafc: “I think it's more than coincidence that he began scoring when Geeds got back from his holiday. Not sure he'll get anywhere near the same service from anyone else.”

