Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland signed Aaron Connolly on a free transfer last month.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don Goodman has urged Sunderland new boy Aaron Connolly to follow the examples of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts, as well as former Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom, by seizing an opportunity to revitalise his stagnating career in the North East.

The 24-year-old completed a transfer to the Stadium of Light last month after being without a club since leaving Hull City at the end of last season. Since breaking into the senior game for Brighton and Hove Albion, Connolly has shown glimpses of his potential, but as yet has struggled to produce his best work on a consistent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Goodman is of the belief that a move to Wearside could be beneficial to both the Republic of Ireland international and the Black Cats, if all goes to plan. Speaking to Football League World via Grosvenor Sport, the ex-Sunderland striker said: “Their [Sunderland’s] attacking play hasn't been a weakness so far this season. They've seen Eliezer Mayenda grow in confidence, registering two goals and two assists, while Wilson Isidor scored his first goal for the club against Watford on Saturday.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

"Aaron Connolly could be a really useful signing and a good addition. For Sunderland, it's about keeping him fit, he's the type of player who is looking for a home. There are numerous examples of players who just need a place to settle. Look at Chuba Akpom, who was top scorer in the league at Middlesbrough. Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts are other players who have found a home at Sunderland and realised their potential.

"What's pleasing is that Sunderland are showing signs of being flexible in their policy of only signing players of a certain age. While it's good to develop young players, they will need help from experienced heads if they have ambitions of finishing in the top six. Aaron Connolly will be a different option to the players Sunderland currently have, so I think he'll be a good addition. He only started 13 games last season for Hull but still scored eight goals! The first thing he will have to do is prove to Regis Le Bris and his teammates that he deserves to start in a team that is top of the league.”