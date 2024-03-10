Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds says he is seeing signs of encouragement despite Sunderland falling to their sixth Championship defeat in a row against Southampton.

The Black Cats fell 2-0 behind in the first half after goals from Stuart and Adam Armstrong, and though Romaine Mundle and Jobe Bellingham briefly brought them level midway through the second, a brace from substitute Joe Rothwell settled the contest. Sunderland are now eleven points adrift of the top six, and just nine clear of the bottom three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dodds admits things aren't getting any easier after Dan Ballard limped out of Saturday's defeat with a hamstring injury, which will be assessed ahead of QPR's visit to the Stadium of Light next weekend.

"It feels like at the moment we have a number of challenges in our way and those challenges aren't being alleviated, they're being added to," Dodds said.

"It's a really important moment for this group and me in terms of sticking to our beliefs and sticking together. I know the players are giving everything. We've played against two top class oppositions and even Norwich, they have a Premier League budget and still have their parachute money.

"We've faced three teams that have significant infrastructure in terms of squad depth and those types of things. There was nothing in the game against Norwich, we more than deserved to get at least a point against Leicester and I'm not going to say we deserved to win the game today, you don't deserve to win if you concede four goals like that, but I do feel like for large spells of that game we were better than Southampton. There is some encouragement but I also appreciate it's six defeats on the bounce and four since I've taken over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The two bits that give me some reassurance is the standard of the opposition in relation to the number of injuries we've got. When you're playing against top teams, you need your squad available and that's not the case at the moment. And I think - or I know - the group are fully on board with me because if they weren't they wouldn't put in the level of effort they have this week over three games."

Dodds said he was well aware of the importance of swiftly bringing an end to Sunderland's dismal losing run.

"Massively," he said.