Mike Dodds says he has told Chris Rigg that his future will be best served by staying on Wearside as the 16-year-old prepares to make a big decision over his future this summer.

Rigg will be eligible to sign his first professional contract when he turns 17 in June, and is understood to have agreed the outline of a deal with Sunderland when signing his scholarship deal last summer. The talented midfielder nevertheless has interest fro top-tier clubs across the continent and is free to decide on his future until his first pro deal is signed.

Dodds has given Rigg a string of starts against high-calibre opposition of late and while the interim head coach says he does not know whether the 16-year-old will ultimately remain at the club, he believes Sunderland have shown that they will help him make the most of his promise.

"I'm not in any of those type of discussions so I don't know exactly what the situation is but I love to Riggy to bits and he knows my thoughts: if he doesn't sign I think he's mad - that's my personal opinion. If you're a young footballer then Sunderland is just a huge opportunity right now in the trust we put in young players and the chances we give them. The work behind the scenes to develop the young players we've got, and it's not just Riggy look at Dan Neil, Trai Hume, Dan Ballard. His performances are slowly maturing and if he feels right now that there's somewhere else better for him, I'd like to see where that is to be honest. I just think this is a wonderful club to be a young player at the moment.”

Sunderland will be appointing a new head coach at the end of the campaign but Dodds says it is almost certain that the chosen candidate will have a track record in player development and does not think that it will impact Rigg’s future as a potential first-team player next season.

Dodds says Rigg’s recent performances ‘definitely’ mean he will in contention to push for more starts at the beginning of the new campaign - should he sign that professional deal as planned.

“Whoever they recruit as the next head coach, and you know as much as I do in terms of that appointment - they are going to have to have an understanding of player development and working with young players,” Dodds said.

“It's a young group and so you're just not going to bring someone in who is the polar opposite of that. And so if someone does have that background of player development, which they will do, then they are going to instantly see what a wonderful talent Chris Rigg is and what potential he has got. So that isn't even something that's crossed my mind because whoever this next person will be will have that background.”