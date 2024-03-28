Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Dodds has admitted that he will have to carefully manage the return of a number of key Sunderland players from injury, warning that it could lead to some short-term frustrations with his selection.

Sunderland have been badly impacted by injuries and suspension as their play-off push has unraveled, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Corry Evans and Bradley Dack are both set to return to the squad for the Easter fixtures, alongside Aji Alese and Patrick Roberts.

Dodds is mindful of the importance of avoiding any fresh setbacks, particularly in the case of Alese who has had an injury-hit year - partially due to his own desire to get back ahead of schedule and help the team. Sunderland face a hectic schedule over the next fortnight snd while all have a key part to play, Dodds will manage their workload accordingly.

"It's a really, really good point, Aji has probably had one of those injuries where he's rushed back because of the circumstances we were in," Dodds said.

"I've got so much admiration for that because he was desperate to help us in that play-off game. It's very similar with both Pat and Aji in that they're both training and I appreciate there'll be a clamour for them to play because of what they can bring. Believe me, there is no one in the world who wants them out there more than I do. But I do also think there is a duty of care there, it might be that there is some frustration at times when they're not out there but we have to be sensible with both of them."

Dodd says Alese's long-term contract extension, agreed and confirmed over the international break, is exciting news for the club.

"Aji's a great example of the positive side of our recruitment, an U23 footballer who came in and has done really well for us," Dodds said.