Mike Dodds admitted that Adil Aouchiche was unlucky not to start against Southampton but said he was reluctant to take Chris Rigg out of the side after his impressive performance against Leicester City.

Aouchiche had been widely expected to come into the starting XI after impressing from the bench against the Foxes, and played a part in Sunderland's second-half revival as they briefly overturned a two-goal deficit in the eventual 4-2 defeat to Southampton.

The interim head coach also sprung a surprise by recalling Mason Burstow to the starting XI, with Nazariy Rusyn again used as a second-half substitute. Dodds said Aouchiche in particular was unlucky not to start but said it ultimately was a decision between the French midfielder and Rigg, who had been so impressive on his full Championship debut.

"They were unlucky not to start, Adil definitely," Dodds said.

"I just felt Riggy's performance in midweek was so good he deserved another opportunity. It was a decision, do I take Riggy out and give him a breather or keep him in? I thought he deserved to stay in and that was the ultimate decision.

"I thought Naz came on and his energy and enthusiasm added to what we were trying to do," he added.

"Adil and Naz have forced their way forward in terms of next weekend, we've got to do our preparation and diligence for QPR but by coming on and playing as they did, they give themselves every chance."