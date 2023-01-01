Everton have confirmed that they have activated the recall clause in Ellis Simms’ loan – handing a significant blow to Sunderland on the eve of the January transfer window.

Simms has made promising progress on Wearside, scoring seven goals across seventeen appearances in all competitions. Everton have been struggling in the Premier League this season and manager Frank Lampard yesterday signalled his intention to brings Simms back in a press conference.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said the decision was a ‘real disappointment’ but added that it was the ‘nature of loans’. Ross Stewart is now the club’s only natural striker for clash with Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

Ellis Simms of Sunderland (R) celebrates with teammate Amad Diallo after scoring their side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Sunderland at St Andrew's.

Simms had netted seven times in the Championship this season, contributing 18.92% of the team’s goals in the league. He had also notched two assists in his 17 appearances. But how did fans of Sunderland and Everton react to the news on social media? Here we take a look:

This is what Everton fans had to say about Simms’ return to Goodison Park before their 1-1 draw with Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday afternoon:

@r4gsy: “Everton ST holder here. It's desperation. We've let Rondon go, DCL can't be relied on, and Maupay isn't good enough. Add to that the fact that we appear to be skint, then Simms who has scored a few is maybe the best option for a poor team staring at the Championship.”

@Blu3J3nks: “Does this mean he starts over Maupay?? Hope you give him a chance now! Don’t suppose he'll be too happy if he's only gonna keep the bench warm while he's been playing regularly for Sunderland and banging goals in!”

@Tom_Riddle1995: “Why? Nowhere near prem standard. Really feel for the lad as he was having a good season for Sunderland.”

And here’s what Sunderland fans had to say about Simms’ departure:

@tenchylad: “Seems a desperate move by Lampard. He has every right to recall him. But will Ellis improve them at this stage of his development, ahead of Maupay, DCL and their other attacking players.”

@mark_hindhaugh: “This is the problem with loans, unfortunately, always a potential for a recall, the fact he has scored goals for us only made that more likely. It’s just like Lewis Grabbon isn’t it? Hopefully, the club will have some targets lined up. It's now imperative we keep Stewart.

@88NTaylor: “This doesn’t benefit Simms, Sunderland and probably not even Everton. He needs consistent games at his age which he’s getting now to develop, and to go from this to a relegation scrap may well hinder him when he’s flying right now. Hope I’m wrong like.”

@Ryan_Craig89: “Lampard’s panicking that's basically it he will get axed soon.”