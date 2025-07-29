Sunderland defender’s move to Scotland falters as Championship, MLS and European interest grows

Sunderland defender Nectar Triantis will not be returning to Hibernian – despite the Scottish Premiership side being prepared to break their transfer record to secure his services permanently.

That’s according to the Daily Record, which reports the “deal is off” and that Hibs have "had to admit defeat" in their pursuit of the 22-year-old centre-back. Triantis enjoyed a strong loan spell at Easter Road last season and was considered one of the Edinburgh club’s standout performers.

Talks had reportedly opened over a permanent transfer, but Sunderland have informed Hibs that the player will not be returning to Leith. The Black Cats, under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, are still considering Triantis' future ahead of the new Premier League campaign – but if he does leave Wearside this summer, it’s not expected to be for Scotland.

Triantis is now attracting serious interest from the Championship, as well as clubs in major European leagues and Major League Soccer, according to the report. Sunderland are expected to make a decision on his situation soon, with further clarity expected as Régis Le Bris finalises his defensive group for the season ahead.

The Australia youth international missed Sunderland’s last two pre-season games against Hearts and Hull City due to a minor injury, but remains a player with strong potential. A loan move or permanent exit remains on the table, depending on interest and squad needs.

Triantis is also said to be weighing up his international future, with both Australia and Greece interested in securing his senior allegiance. The former Central Coast Mariners defender has represented the Olyroos at youth level but remains uncapped at senior level.

With first-team minutes a key priority, the next move in his career is likely to be chosen carefully – and Sunderland are in no rush to make a decision until the defensive picture becomes clearer in the weeks ahead. As it stands, one thing is certain: his next destination won’t be Easter Road.

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

Shortly before kick-off at the MKM Stadium, fresh reports emerged linking Sunderland with a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Amine Adli. According to ESPN’s Julien Laurens, the Black Cats are ready to rival Wolves for the Morocco international, who is valued at around £23million.

The update came as Sunderland edged closer to sealing a deal for Granit Xhaka from Bayer, with the midfielder expected to join from the Bundesliga champions for an initial fee of £13million, potentially rising to £17million with add-ons. The midfielder is expected to conclude the move in the coming days.

Adli, who can play across the front line but has often featured off the left, is seen as a potential solution in a position Sunderland are actively looking to strengthen following Romaine Mundle’s hamstring injury and the collapse of a move for Armand Laurienté.

