Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland defender analysed the game against Swansea City on Saturday afternoon in the Championship

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland player Danny Collins has highlighted a divide within the club’s fan base currently - and had his say on one key decision that cost the Black Cats against Swansea.

The Black Cats and the Swans faced off last weekend with the South Wales side coming out on top after Ben Cabango scored in the second half to hand his side all three points in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Régis Le Bris’ side, who have not been at their free-flowing attacking best for quite some time, which has caused concern within Sunderland’s fanbase with the club set to compete in the play-offs come the end of the season.

“Other than the Isidor one which was offside, it wasn't until we had that break in play with the injury to Harrison Jones and timing where we came into the game, Collins said following the Swansea City game. “So, yes, it's disappointing and I know it's sort of a divide at this moment in time with the fans, where some are saying, well, listen, we're keeping clean sheets and we're getting results.

“But performance levels have to improve when you're building towards the play-offs. We can't limp into them with lacking form, where I just think the ball speed's not quite there at this moment in time, where the centre-backs are spending time on it and maybe they will say movement's got to be better ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland fans were left frustrated on the day by several refereeing decisions. The Black Cats were on the wrong side of several offside decisions, with striker Wilson Isidor seeing a goal ruled out, though replays showed the officials got it right. Tommy Watson also looked to tackle his opposite number fairly cleanly for the free-kick which led to the Swans’ goal in the second half.

“When I was a player I used to get after officials as well,” Collins added on the decisions. “But now I'm on the other side of it, I'm looking at, I think, they haven't got the monitor like us to see, and they're both close-cut calls, I think the first one, Wilson, is just offside. Tommy slides in, he plays the ball, and there might be a little bit of contact after, I think the linesman is two yards away, right on top of it, he's a little bit keen with the flag.

“It's probably not a foul, but then you've got to go and defend it, it's gone now, it happens, they get decisions wrong, then we've got to be organised. Look at the bodies we've got in there, it's a decent delivery in, and then both their centre-backs play a part in it, Harry Darling gets contact on the first one, he just gets off the back of Dan Neil between him and Chris Rigg, great reactions from Cabango, by the way, comes off the bar, Anthony Paterson's obviously gone for the first one, and then he ends up in the back of the net and can't do much with it.”