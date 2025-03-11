Sunderland host Preston North End at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that he “likes” Sunderland’s wide players as he prepares to take his side to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.

The Lilywhites are currently on a run of five Championship matches without a victory, but are yet to lose to the Black Cats so far this season, having knocked them out of the Carabao Cup in August and subsequently holding them to a 0-0 stalemate at Deepdale in November. Last time out, Preston suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United, and Heckingbottom is hopeful that his team can take the same spirit that they showed against the Blades into an encounter with a Sunderland side that he vocally admires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s game on Wearside, he said: "We're playing another good team, a dangerous team. But one thing we'll consistently work on and until we perfect it more often than not is our approach to games. It sounds a bit backwards, but I would have rather been losing at half-time but not have Sheffield United knock us off our stride - if that makes sense.

"Because if we can get that, then consistently we'll be picking up more points than what we are. So that'll be the same approach against Sunderland. Nothing has changed [with Sunderland] - I like the wide players, Patrick Roberts has come off today so I don't know about that situation.

"But I like the wide players. Lots of rotation, the full-backs get involved whether it's inside or outside, which is how they played against us early on in the season as well. So, another test. They're up there on merit but that's what we want to play. We've had some big performances away from home."

What Paul Heckingbottom said about injuries ahead Sunderland vs Preston North End

Speaking after his side’s defeat to Sheffield United, Heckingbottom said: “I'm pleased with the players and the attitude, but much more pleased with the second half. We made it a game, made Sheffield United work really hard and with the players we’ve got out - seven lads missing who could have easily all started featured today and restricted with the subs - we came with a game plan where it was more or less pre-set for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One, if we'd have been in front, how the subs would have looked. And two, if we were behind because that was all we had. So to a man, yeah, proud of how they applied themselves. Disappointed that Sheffield United could knock us out on our rhythm as much as they did in the first half. But after that, yeah, pleased with them. Ledo was probably unlucky [not to start].

“I could have easily gone Hughesy. But then with Jayden missing, I knew Hughesy would be cover at centre-back and wing-back and he'd be playing at some point. So, Sam and Pottsy, it was pointless coming with what we had and trying to defend. But they forced us to defend and we didn't do it well enough. You could see Pottsy getting in for that penalty appeal.

“That's what we wanted from him; Kaine [Kesler-Hayden] attacking. What Sheffield United do really well is just let Gus Hamer cheat and stay out. He'd broken us three times. So, we had to quickly change. That was a problem. Our back five didn't deal with their four. Our midfield three didn't get the coverage right. Maybe Ledo, if I'd have given him the information, would have sorted that out on the pitch for us.”