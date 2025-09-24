Sunderland have a number of first team talents on their books who are out of contract next summer

It has been a low-key start to the season for Dan Neil. The Sunderland academy graduate - captain of a side who secured their long-awaited return to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs last term - has barely featured this time around.

Indeed, the midfielder has just two appearances to his name thus far - one in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town, and one as a late substitute against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

That latter outing will go down as Neil’s top flight debut, but with teammate Habib Diarra set to be sidelined until December after undergoing groin surgery earlier this week, presumably more chances will come the 23-year-old’s way now that the Black Cats are a man down in the centre of the park.

But if that is the case, what bearing will it have on Neil’s future at the Stadium of Light? As things stand, he is out of contract in the North East next summer, and questions continue to linger over whether he will pen an extension. But with the possibility of more minutes right around the corner - especially if the likes of Diarra (provided he is fit) and Noah Sadiki head to AFCON later this year - how will the situation resolve itself?

With that in mind, here are the 10 Sunderland players who could leave the club next summer - as things currently stand...

Dan Neil

Neil has struggled for opportunities so far this season, but made his Premier League debut on Sunday, and may find himself featuring more regularly now that Sunderland have lost Diarra for such a lengthy period of time. Given his quality and his history on Wearside, the hope must surely be that he will extend a contract that is currently set to expire next summer.

Blondy Nna Noukeu

The 23-year-old goalkeeper is still yet to make a first team appearance for Sunderland, and given the fact that his contract is also due to expire next summer, there is a pretty decent chance that he could leave the club without ever doing so. The Black Cats retain the option of extending his deal by an extra year, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they decided not to.

Simon Moore

Another understudy goalkeeper who has struggled for openings on Wearside, Moore is nevertheless a highly popular member of the dressing room, and has performed well when called upon. He will be 36 by the time his contract expires next summer, and there are no guarantees that Sunderland will look to extend his stay.

Joe Anderson

For a long while now, it has felt as if Anderson has been destined for an exit from the Stadium of Light, but as yet, one has not materialised. If he doesn’t leave in January, you would have to imagine that he will depart next summer.

Zak Johnson

A promising academy graduate who could be a real asset for any number of clubs, Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League has probably limited his chances of breaking into the first team picture somewhat on Wearside.

Dennis Cirkin

By far one of the most intriguing names on this list, the vast majority of supporters would presumably prefer to see Cirkin put pen to paper on a fresh contract in the North East. The arrivals of Arthur Masuaku and Reinildo Mandava have led to a sudden and sharp upswing in competition for the left-back’s starting berth, however, and while Kristjaan Speakman has hinted that the situation is under control, should Cirkin decide that he would prefer to seek out a fresh opportunity elsewhere, Sunderland could be left facing an unfortunate stand-off. Recent reports that Tottenham are considering a bid to take him back to North London may only complicate things further.

Lutsharel Geertruida

More of a technicality, this, and one that will likely come down to which division Sunderland find themselves in next season. The Dutchman has joined on an initial loan deal, with an option-to-buy clause attached, and if the Black Cats stay up - and assuming Geertruida performs to his full potential - then you suspect they will look to exercise it. Still yet to make his full debut, but has looked sharp in short cameos thus far.

Jay Matete

Most onlookers would have expected Matete to leave Sunderland over the summer, which probably tells you all you need to know about the likelihood of him staying beyond the expiration of his contract next year. In truth, he could very well depart before then, and the midfielder would no doubt make for a savvy acquisition for any number of lower league sides.

Harrison Jones

Very highly thought of on Wearside, but probably in need of a loan deal to help him continue his development, Jones’ contract is set to expire next summer, but the club do retain the option of extending it by another year if they see fit. At this stage, that feels more likely than not.

Bertrand Traore

And finally, Sunderland last signing of the summer transfer window penned a one year-deal when he arrived on deadline day, meaning that, if nothing changes, he is scheduled to leave in 12 months’ time. The Black Cats can extend Traore’s contract if they wish to, however, meaning that much will hinge on the winger’s performances over the coming months.

