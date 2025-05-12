Dan Ballard offered a classy assessment of Chris Mepham’s influence on Sunderland’s season after the Coventry City game

Dan Ballard took the time to deliver a classy message to Chris Mepham after Sunderland's 2-1 win over Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg

Ballard, making his first start in ten weeks following a hamstring injury, slotted straight into the heart of defence at the CBS Arena. Despite the long lay-off, the 24-year-old impressed on his return as Sunderland secured a narrow but vital advantage heading into Tuesday’s return leg at the Stadium of Light.

However, speaking post-match, Ballard was quick to acknowledge the difficult situation for Mepham, who had been a regular starter during Ballard’s absence and was arguably one of Sunderland’s most consistent performers this season.

"It's probably one of the toughest things in football," Ballard said. "I've had to sit on the bench quite a bit this season as well. The gaffer's got a really tough choice to make, and I really feel for Chris because he's been one of our—if not our—best players all season. He'll have a massive part to play in the next game and hopefully the one after that. But yeah, he's been superb all season. He's one of the reasons we're here today."

Mepham’s omission was one of Régis Le Bris' biggest calls of the evening, with the French head coach opting to recall Ballard alongside Luke O'Nien in central defence. The decision ultimately paid off with Le Bris also opting to start Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda, both of whom scored, in a 4-4-2 formation.

Reflecting on the game itself, Ballard praised the atmosphere and travelling Sunderland supporters, who created a wall of noise from the away end throughout the night. "We could hear the noise. I think both sets of supporters were brilliant tonight," he said. "Our fans gave us a huge boost. They were singing all the way and, of course, they were up for it as well. Every goal felt like the roof came off. Credit to both fans, really."

The match was Ballard’s first full 90 minutes since February, and the physical demands were clear against a tough, direct and physical Coventry side, though he remains hopeful of recovering in time for Tuesday's second leg. "I'll probably have a sore head in the morning," he joked. "That was my first 90 minutes in 10 weeks. It's just full focus on recovery now, so hopefully I can go again on Tuesday."

What did Le Bris say after the game against Coventry City?

Le Bris admitted that he had been uncomfortable in the first half with Coventry’s dominance down their right flank but believed his half-time tweaks proved key.

“We did really well this season and of course, the last period was a little bit different but it was our plan to refresh our squad to create the condition to have the full squad available,” Le Bris said. You saw how important it was today, the energy and the commitment was there. You need this in play-off football.

“I was not really comfortable in the first half, they overloaded their right side and we were outnumbered. I think it was a little bit tough for us. We fixed the problem during the half-time tweak so even if we conceded crosses and throw ins in the second half, the balls we were recovering were different. They were better for us and we felt it was possible to create the link to counter attack. This was our game plan because we knew have those threats with our forwards. They can manage big spaces and they showed that it was possible.

“It's tough to create this mindset to defend the box to be fair but it's a really strong quality of this team,” Le Bris added. “I was surprised early in the season to see this behaviour because they want to defend their box, their goalkeeper and their goal. They stick together all the time. Even when it's tough you can feel this energy. In this period it's more about mindset than tactics and technical qualities. For sure, it helps. The mindset is so important.

"We [have been] talking a lot about complacency, consistency, discipline, because young players before making mistakes can just be driven by the dynamic of the game, the score. Now the game is finished so I was really impressed again today. I was impressed by the level of maturity today. It was tough, it wasn't an easy game but they stayed connected and grounded in out principles. This was the main principle of our success today."