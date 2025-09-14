Sunderland secured a hard-fought point against Crystal Palace on Saturday

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is of the opinion that his side should have been awarded a late penalty in their 0-0 draw against Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats picked up their first away point of the campaign at Selhurst Park, digging deep with a battling display to grind out a stalemate. Goalkeeper Robin Roefs was largely to thank for the positive result, with the Dutchman producing several top tier stops to deny the Eagles.

But while Glasner acknowledged Roefs’ display in his post match press conference, the Palace boss also insisted that his team should have been handed the opportunity to win the contest from the spot after debutant Christantus Uche was, in his view, caught by Wilson Isidor while attempting to break the deadlock in the closing minutes.

What did Oliver Glasner say about Crystal Palace’s draw vs Sunderland?

Speaking after the final whistle in South London, when asked if he was frustrated with a draw, Glasner responded: “Frustrations, I don't like this word, it's so negative. It's a little bit more disappointment about the result, especially at the end we deserved to win the game.

“Sunderland had a great goalkeeper today, he made three or four incredible saves, we missed one or two chances. If you don't score then it's important not to lose, I think we were very consistent defensively again. We gave them one chance in the first half, it was an exceptional block from Tyrick Mitchell, everything else I think we controlled really well.

“But yes, in scoring goals it was not our best, regarding efficiency it was not our best performance. And then it's a draw, but still unbeaten, so it feels a little bit it could have been more, but it's all good.

“I'm very pleased with [Yeremy] Pino's performance today - as far as maybe the cherry on top is that he missed with the goal. Big chance in the first half, a little bit unlucky in the second half, it was twice deflected. But we could see where he will help us, his positioning between the lines, his understanding of the game is great. He will have to adapt to the physicality and the pace of Premier League football, but he's not the first one and he won't be the last one who has to adapt. But it was good, he was dangerous, he had chances and it gives me a good feeling that he will score goals for us.

“The same with Uche at the end, we thought he could help us having a little bit more physicality in the attack and he was great. He had a big chance as well, I think we have to get a penalty in this situation. For me it was an easy goal, he [Isidor] came with the studs up and the leg stretched and touched him. Even if it's just slightly, but if you touch him with the stretched leg and the studs up and it's inside the box, it's a penalty.

“So for me the VAR had to intervene in this situation, but it didn't happen. But also it was a very positive impact from him. I think we all feel the same, it was not a start today, but it was absolutely okay.

“A little bit [I was] reminded of the beginning of last season, we missed a few chances, but again yesterday's session was the first with this squad. Now we will work with them and see that the players who play in these positions come to situations where they can score.”

