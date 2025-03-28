Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest news from Sunderland as the Black Cats prepare to return to Championship action with a home game against Millwall.

There was a major blow for Sunderland after head coach Regis Le Bris confirmed key defender Dennis Cirkin is set to miss a number of upcoming fixtures as the race for the Premier League approaches a critical stage.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Le Bris said of Cirkin: “Yeah, probably two or three weeks more. The season was like that, with many injuries and opportunities for other players. So, to manage a situation like that.” Le Bris also added potential replacement Leo Hjelde would also miss the Millwall game, as he said: “He shouldn't be available for Saturday. Next week.”

The news over Cirkin’s injury will come as a major blow for the defender, Le Bris and Sunderland’s hopes of securing a Championship play-off spot over the coming weeks. There is no doubt the former Tottenham Hotspur full-back has established himself as one of the second tier’s most consistent defenders and his form also captured the attention of the England setup as he received a maiden call-up to the Three Lions Under-21s setup earlier this month.

However, the injury he suffered during the recent defeat at Coventry City meant Cirkin was forced to withdraw from the squad and put a temporary hold on his international ambitions. Looking closer to home, Le Bris’ ambitions meant that Cirkin will miss Saturday’s home clash with Millwall and will also sit out the away day double header against play-off rivals West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City over the next week. The home clash with Swansea City in a fortnight could come too soon and it seems likely Cirkin will target Easter weekend as a possible return date as the Black Cats travel to fellow top six contenders Bristol City on Good Friday before hosting Blackburn Rovers on Bank Holiday Monday.

Black Cats midfielder recalls ‘incredible’ debut

Pierre Ekwah may well be experiencing life away from Sunderland at the moment - but his introduction to life on Wearside still remains close to his heart.

After initially moving to England to join Chelsea in the summer of 2018, the midfielder joined the Black Cats from West Ham United just over five years later and was initially expected to play a backup role during the early days of his spell at the Stadium of Light. However, Ekwah was handed a debut as a late substitute in an FA Cup fourth round tie at Fulham within days of his arrival before making his Championship bow in a draw at Millwall during the same week.

They were the first of 61 appearances for Sunderland and although he is currently spending the season on loan at Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne, Ekwah still reflects fondly on a surprise opening to his time with the Black Cats.

Speaking to Mordu2Sport, Ekwah said: “At Sunderland, things changed. The manager told me straight away that I was going to play against Fulham in the cup. When they told me ‘You’re coming on,’ I was shocked. It was incredible. I thought, ‘Finally, I’m here.’ I put in all this effort for this moment. At 21, in today’s football, you have to be patient. I waited, worked, and travelled miles. This first was incredible.”