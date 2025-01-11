'Clear pathway' - Leo Hjelde assesses Sunderland promotion hopes after FA Cup defeat vs Stoke City
Sunderland defender Leo Hjelde has suggested that the Black Cats have “got a good chance” of securing promotion to the Premier League this season following their FA Cup exit at the hands of Stoke City on Saturday.
Regis Le Bris’ side fell behind to an early penalty at the Stadium of Light, but battled back to equalise courtesy of Milan Aleksic’s first goal for the club. The tie then headed for extra time, but it was the visitors who stole it at the death, with Niall Ennis breaking away to slot home a decisive winner.
Reflecting on his side’s performance after the match, Hjelde said: “I thought we started quite slowly the first 15 minutes, obviously conceded a sloppy pen. That's going to happen in a cup game, so just maybe clear it before. But I thought we grew into the game after that, and I thought the first 85 minutes, we played really well.”
Assessing his own display at the heart of defence, the 21-year-old said: “I thought it was more comfortable playing inside [at centre-back]. I thought maybe the first couple of minutes were a bit slow, but as with the team. But I grew into the game and I thought I played quite well.”
Hjelde then turned his attention to Sunderland’s prospects for the remainder of the campaign, with the Black Cats facing a tough test against fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley in the Championship on Friday evening.
He added: “I think the manager’s made it clear, we're a team that want to go up this season, and I think with the signings we've made so far as well, it's a clear pathway and we've got a good chance this year - it's just four months left of proper football.
“I think we made it clear in the dressing room, it was good to get a run [out] in the FA Cup, but we're fully focused on Friday now and can't wait for that one.”
