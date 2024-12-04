Clarke, Ekwah, Pembele: How have the 12 players that left Sunderland last summer have fared

By Mark Carruthers
Published 4th Dec 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 20:00 BST

How have the 12 players that left Sunderland during the summer transfer window fared with their new clubs so far this season?

The summer transfer window was an interesting period for Sunderland as they prepared for Regis Le Bris’ first season in charge at the Stadium of Light.

There were a whole host of new arrivals as the likes of Zenit Saint-Petersburg forward Wilson Isidor, Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne and veteran goalkeeper Alan Browne all joined the Black Cats. The new additions continued beyond the transfer window as free agent Aaron Connolly was also snapped up after he left Hull City at the end of last season.

However, new arrivals also mean a need to trim the squad and there were some high-profile departures from the Black Cats squad throughout a summer of change. Top of the bill was Jack Clarke as the former Leeds United winger joined Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town in a deal believed to be worth an initial £15m. He was far from the only departure from the Stadium of Light throughout that time - but how have those players that left the club during the summer fared so far this season?

1. Jack Clarke - Ipswich Town

The talented winger earned a move to the Premier League newcomers and has gone on to make 13 appearances in all competitions, providing an assist for Liam Delap in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
2. Bradley Dack - Gillingham

The midfielder returned to his first club after leaving the Stadium of Light but has made just two appearances so far this season. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
3. Jack Diamond - Stockport County

The winger has one goal and two assists in 16 appearances for the League One club after moving to Edgeley Park following his release by the Black Cats in the summer. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Photo Sales
4. Ellis Taylor - Harrogate Town

The former Black Cats academy forward has scored three goals and provided one assist in 20 appearances in all competitions for the League Two club. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
