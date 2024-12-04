There were a whole host of new arrivals as the likes of Zenit Saint-Petersburg forward Wilson Isidor, Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne and veteran goalkeeper Alan Browne all joined the Black Cats. The new additions continued beyond the transfer window as free agent Aaron Connolly was also snapped up after he left Hull City at the end of last season.

However, new arrivals also mean a need to trim the squad and there were some high-profile departures from the Black Cats squad throughout a summer of change. Top of the bill was Jack Clarke as the former Leeds United winger joined Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town in a deal believed to be worth an initial £15m. He was far from the only departure from the Stadium of Light throughout that time - but how have those players that left the club during the summer fared so far this season?