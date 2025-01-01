Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been linked with the Chelsea man as he enters the last six months of his contract

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey are set for a busy month at Sunderland with the transfer window now open.

Here, we take a look at the main transfer stories that you may have missed recently:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Vale latest amid Sunderland transfer interest

Sunderland transfer target Harvey Vale is “set” to leave Chelsea on a permanent deal, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has interest from clubs in Europe and the Championship and has just six months left on his current contract at the Premier League club. Vales rejected a move to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia last summer but has since performed well for Chelsea's under-21s. Vale has managed 18 goal contributions so far this campaign (nine goals and nine assists) in 15 games.

The 21-year-old England youth international can also play at full-back and wing-back and made 39 apps at Bristol Rovers in League One last season, scoring two goals. During the 2022-23 campaign, the player was sent on loan to Hull City but only made two appearances in the Championship.

However, thew x-Fulham youngster is yet to make his Premier League debut for Chelsea but has appeared twice in the UEFA Conference League under Enzo Maresca this season. Reports have suggested that any deal for Valle will only likely command a “nominal fee”, with a sell-on clause likely to be included to cash in at a later date. Sunderland have struck similar deals in the past for players like Jack Clarke and Dennis Cirkin et al.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest on Sunderland loanee Chris Mepham ahead of January

Chris Mepham is set to complete the season at Sunderland as there is no recall clause in his loan from Bournemouth, The Echo has learned.

Mepham joined the Black Cats on deadline day in the summer and immediately made himself a fixture in the side, one of the most consistent performers in a side that has surpassed expectations to sit fourth in the Championship table at the turn of the year. His form has led to some concerns from Sunderland fans that the 27-year-old could be recalled by his parent club, but it's understood that there is no such mechanism in place. As such, a separate agreement would have to be struck.