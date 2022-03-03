However, the Wigan Athletic man remains hopeful of returning to training this summer.

Wyke, 29, suffered a cardiac arrest in training back in November before the Latics clash with Cambridge United.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson and club doctor Jonathan Tobin initiated the CPR procedure that would save Wyke’s life, for which he says he will be ‘forever grateful.

And now the former Sunderland attacker has issued a further update.

"First and foremost, I would like to reiterate my appreciation for all the messages of support I have received over the past three months, they’ve really helped me and my family through what has been a challenging time," he wrote in a statement circulated on the club's social media channels.

“I am in a good place both mentally and physically and I’m really positive about what the future holds.

"I feel now is the right time to provide an update to Wigan Athletic supporters and those of other clubs who have wished me well, as I continue my recovery.

“As part of my testing, I have been back training with the lads in recent weeks while being monitored by the club’s medical staff and an independent cardiologist, Dr Rob Cooper.

"I’ve felt really good and have rebuilt a lot of my physical strength, which has been reassuring.

“In the next couple of weeks, I will undergo a planned medical procedure which requires a period of rest before I can restart training towards full fitness again.

"This does effectively rule out a return to playing this season, though it keeps me on target to hit my goal of being fully fit to start pre-season with the squad.

“Like everyone, I was delighted and inspired to see Christian Eriksen return to play for Brentford in the Premier League this weekend, eight months on from his collapse at the Euros.

“The last thing for me to say is that I wish the lads, the staff and supporters the very best for the rest of the season and thank you for your continued support and well wishes.”

