Sunderland have been handed a boost after it was announced that defender Trai Hume had signed a new deal at the Academy of Light after an impressive end to the season for the Northern Ireland international.

Here, though, we take you through the main Championship headlines that you may have missed over the past few days, with some interesting murmurings regarding some of Sunderland's rivals in the second tier:

Former Town striker David McGoldrick has rejoined his first club Notts County on a two-year deal after turning down the offer of a new contract at Derby County.

Coventry City are demanding €17 million (£14.5million) from West Ham for Viktor Gyokeres with Fulham and Crystal Palace also interested.

Cardiff City have confirmed that former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham will leave the club at the end of his contract. Wickham joined the Bluebirds on a free transfer in February and featured 12 times.

Celtic have held talks with Daniel Farke as they step up their search for a new head coach. It has also been claimed the German is on Leeds United's radar after their relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds United's Junior Firpo has received offers from clubs around Europe, including from former employers Real Betis. Reports also state that Betis have an interest in Marc Roca, who also plays for the Elland Road club.

Newcastle United are said to exploring transfer targets from relegated Premier League teams including Leeds United and USA midfielder Tyler Adams during the summer transfer window.