Championship rivals Portsmouth beat Sunderland to signing of teenage starlet

Sunderland have been beaten to the signature of young goalkeeper Conal McDermott.

Sunderland have missed out on the signing of teenage goalkeeper Conal McDermott, with Championship rivals Portsmouth sealing a swoop for the promising stopper.

The Black Cats were understood to hold an interest in the Derry City starlet, but were scuppered in their efforts when he put pen to paper on a scholarship deal at Fratton Park last week. McDermott had previously undergone an eight-day trial period on the south coast during pre-season.

The 17-year-old has been training with Pompey since Monday, but is not eligible to represent his new club competitively until he is granted international clearance by FIFA. McDermott currently cannot feature in any academy matches until he is given permission by the governing body either.

Speaking to local outlet The News, Portsmouth academy coach Sam Hudson said: “Conal has been training with us since Monday and seems to have settled in really well. We’re just waiting for the final international clearance for him to be competitive-game eligible.

“The registration has not been completed, but hopefully soon that will be done and we’re looking forward to seeing how he develops over the next two years. He is a different frame and a different size to [fellow academy stopper] Oscar Glover and that provides different skill sets. He went on trial to a couple of clubs, I believe one was Sunderland, so we’re delighted to get him over the line.

“Conal came on trial with us in pre-season for just over a week, training with us and playing in friendlies against QPR and Bournemouth. He was also sporadically in and around first-team goalkeeping sessions. He’s in really good shape and is a really good stature. He needs a little work on movement and agility, but has bravery and confidence to come out and claim things, while also showing bravery to get on the ball, trying to use both feet.”