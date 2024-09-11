Sunderland quartet handed big chance to impress in International Cup opener at Stadium of Light
Sunderland have handed a number of senior players a chance to impress and build their match fitness in tonight’s Premier League International Cup fixture.
Sunderland’s U21 side face youngsters from Athletic Bilbao in their opening group fixture of the competition, their first since reaching the final of the 2017 edition. Nazariy Rusyn, Ian Poveda and Jewison Bennette have all been named in the starting XI, while summer signing Blondy Nna Noukeu also plays.
German midfielder Elias Lenz, who signed after leaving RB Leipzig this summer, is also back in the starting XI after going through the concussion protocols.
