Championship promotion race predicted as OPTA calculate Sunderland, Leeds, Boro and Sheff Utd's points totals

By Mark Carruthers
Published 8th Dec 2024, 18:00 BST

The stats experts as OPTA give their predictions for the race for promotion into the Premier League.

Sunderland boosted their push for promotion into the Premier League on Saturday as they ended a run of six games without a win by seeing off Stoke City.

Academy graduate Tommy Watson stole the show as the young winger grabbed his first senior goals to help the Black Cats to a 2-1 win that kept them within striking distance of the automatic promotion places. The hectic festive period will continue on Tuesday night when Bristol City are the visitors to the Stadium of Light before an away day at Swansea City and a home game with Norwich City send Regis Le Bris and his players into Christmas week.

The next three weeks could go a long way to deciding the outcome of the race for promotion into the top flight - so we have decided to take a look at the latest predicted final Championship table with figures provided by the stats experts at OPTA.

Predicted position: 24th (relegated) - Predicted points: 46

1. Cardiff City

Predicted position: 24th (relegated) - Predicted points: 46 | Getty Images

Predicted position: 23rd (relegated) - Predicted points: 47

2. Plymouth Argyle

Predicted position: 23rd (relegated) - Predicted points: 47 | Getty Images Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Predicted position: 22nd (relegated) - Predicted points: 48

3. Hull City

Predicted position: 22nd (relegated) - Predicted points: 48 | Getty Images

Predicted position: 21st - Predicted points: 49

4. QPR

Predicted position: 21st - Predicted points: 49 | Getty Images

