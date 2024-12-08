Sunderland fans were vocal in support of their team despite Storm Darragh on Saturday afternoon

Luke O’Nien has acknowledged Sunderland fans and their efforts at the Stadium of Light during Storm Darragh.

Strong winds continued to hit the United Kingdom on Saturday through until Sunday in the wake of Storm Darragh, which has left thousands without power up and down the country and has even resulted in fatalities in some areas.

A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place for England and Wales into Sunday evening, with some games - most notably Everton vs Liverpool - cancelled because of the storm. Sunderland vs Stoke City at the Stadium of Light did go ahead, however, with the Black Cats winning 2-1 in the Championship.

The conditions were tough at the Stadium of Light for both players and fans, with buckets of rain falling during the game alongside swirling winds and chilly temperatures, something Sunderland’s club captain O’Nien acknowledged after the game. Taking to social media, O’Nien said: “Back to winning ways. Wonderful effort from the boys and the fans in the storm.”

After the game, Régis Le Bris said of Tommy Watson, who scored both of Sunderland’s goal against Stoke City: "Players always need time to adapt. So far Tommy has developed very fast. We need that kind of profile. I like it.

“When you have a winger with the ability to run inside and outside and cross, it's a gift for a coach and a team."Now he will face the difficulties every player has to face such as consistency and needing to defend as well. There are many things to develop but it was an interesting game for him.

"He's very strong, he is a very good winger for this team and in this league. He works well and the system is well designed for him. We can use him very quickly and play to his main strengths."He's powerful, he can dribble, he can move inside and outside and he scored. Today he was very strong.

The Black Cats welcome Bristol City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Tuesday evening after the Robins lost 3-0 against Portsmouth during their last game.