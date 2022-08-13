Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from around the Championship:

Leicester sign Smithies

Former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Alex Smithies has become Leicester City’s first signing of the summer after joining the Foxes on a free transfer.

Smithies was released by Cardiff City this summer after a four-year stint with the Bluebirds.

Smithies has joined the ranks at the King Power Stadium as third-choice ‘keeper and although his signing may appear to give a window of opportunity for Sunderland to land reported target Daniel Iversen, it is unlikely that the Danish shot-stopper will be making the move to the Stadium of Light this summer.

It appears that Brendan Rodgers wants Iversen and Danny Ward to battle it out for the No.1 spot - with the latter being given the nod for their opening day clash with Brentford.

Iversen, fresh on the back of a very good season with Preston North End last year, will be hoping he can usurp Ward to become No.1 at the King Power Stadium with Smithies playing as back-up to his two relatively inexperienced teammates.

Boro striker set for Turkey switch

Middlesbrough’s Uche Ikpeazu is reportedly set to join Turkish-side Konyaspor after an agreement between the two clubs was met.

This would end Ikpeazu’s single-season stay at the Riverside, one that saw him net just three goals in all-competitions for Boro before he was shipped-out on-loan to Cardiff City in January.

Ikpeazu was brought to the club by Neil Warnock after impressing during Wycombe Wanderers’ one-year stay in the division.

However, Chris Wilder’s appointment as manager in November saw the 27-year-old move from a regular starter to the fringes of the Boro first-team.

Ikpeazu will reportedly move to Konyaspor on a free transfer with a 20% sell-on clause inserted into the deal by Boro.

Woods having Tigers medical

According to Football Insider, Hull City have ‘agreed a deal’ to sign Birmingham City midfielder Ryan Woods.