The 24-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan in the Championship at Preston and the club’s player of the season award last campaign.
The Sun stated that Alex Neil’s former club were reportedly keen on bringing Iverson back to Deepdale for a third season. However, the Championship outfit have just landed Freddie Woodman from Newcastle United.
However, fresh insight has now been offered on the future of Iverson. Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed that the keeper wants to stay at Leicester City and play for the Foxes.
Iversen has been on the books at Leicester City since 2018-19 but hasn’t made a single appearance for the Foxes in the league or cups. Iversen currently has Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward ahead of him in the pecking order current which means that first-team opportunities could well be difficult to come by during the upcoming campaign.
Sunderland’s North East rivals, Middlesbrough, have also been credited with an interest in the former Denmark youth international. The Black Cats have also been linked with a move for free agent goalkeeper John Ruddy during the summer window.
The former Norwich City and Wolves keeper is available on a free after being released by Wolves. Sunderland are looking to bolster their goalkeeping options and the Sunday Mirror reports the Black Cats are keen.
Academy graduate Anthony Patterson ended the season as the club’s number one. Back-up goalkeepers Lee Burge and Thorben Hoffmann have departed the club this summer, meaning Neil needs additions in that position before the season starts.