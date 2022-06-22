Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan in the Championship at Preston and the club’s player of the season award last campaign.

The Sun stated that Alex Neil’s former club were reportedly keen on bringing Iverson back to Deepdale for a third season. However, the Championship outfit have just landed Freddie Woodman from Newcastle United.

However, fresh insight has now been offered on the future of Iverson. Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed that the keeper wants to stay at Leicester City and play for the Foxes.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Daniel Iversen of Preston North End celebrates after their side's first goal scored by teammate Emil Riis Jakobsen during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on October 02, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Iversen has been on the books at Leicester City since 2018-19 but hasn’t made a single appearance for the Foxes in the league or cups. Iversen currently has Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward ahead of him in the pecking order current which means that first-team opportunities could well be difficult to come by during the upcoming campaign.

Sunderland’s North East rivals, Middlesbrough, have also been credited with an interest in the former Denmark youth international. The Black Cats have also been linked with a move for free agent goalkeeper John Ruddy during the summer window.

The former Norwich City and Wolves keeper is available on a free after being released by Wolves. Sunderland are looking to bolster their goalkeeping options and the Sunday Mirror reports the Black Cats are keen.