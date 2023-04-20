Here, we round-up some of the latest stories that have emerged from around the Championship:

Preston North End offer ‘clarity’ following heated Swansea City clash

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Ryan Lowe, Manager of Preston North End celebrates during the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Preston North End at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Preston have revealed why manager Ryan Lowe did not attend his post-match press conference following their 4-2 defeat away at Swansea City on Wednesday night. A heated encounter in south Wales ended with Lowe being sent to the stands.

A statement released by Preston read: ‘Preston North End would like to offer clarity with regards to the post-match press obligations following the match at Swansea City on Wednesday 19th April 2023.

‘Manager Ryan Lowe did not appear for his post-match press conference following Wednesday’s fixture having taken instructions from the club not to do so. Emotions were running high following incidents towards the end of the match which included Ryan having been given a red card.

‘On this occasion it was decided that it was better that any press questions for the manager be handled at the press conference scheduled for Friday 21st April in advance of the Blackburn Rovers fixture.’

Following another crucial midweek round of Championship football, Preston currently sit two places behind Sunderland in the table but are separated only by goal difference with three games of the season left to play. Both teams are just two points behind Blackburn Rovers who currently occupy the last play-off space.

Sheffield United have transfer embargo lifted

The EFL have lifted a transfer embargo placed on Sheffield United, three months after placing the embargo on the Blades. Paul Heckingbottom was unable to sign players during the January transfer window and saw loanee Reda Khadra move back to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion without being able to bring in a replacement.

Following the EFL’s decision, the Blades released a statement on their club website. It read: ‘Sheffield United acknowledges that the sanctions imposed relating to EFL regulation 52.2.3 have been lifted with immediate effect.