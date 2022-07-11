Here, we take a look at what type of player Khadra is and what he and Brighton manager Graham Potter has said about his future:
Who is Reda Khadra?
Khadra started his career at Borussia Dortmund where he progressed through the junior ranks, although he never featured for the senior side.
He moved to Brighton in October 2020 but has played just once for the Seagulls, a four-minute cameo coming against Manchester City last January.
He spent most of last season on-loan at Blackburn Rovers where he impressed under the guidance of Tony Mowbray.
The former Germany Under-21 international can play on either wing or as a No10 behind a striker.
What has Khadra said about his future?
In March, Khadra refused to be drawn into speculation over his future at Ewood Park, but revealed that the move had been beneficial for his development as a player:
“With Blackburn, I found a loan club that supports me very well in many respects. I’ve made a big step in my development and I think that has been evident from what I have shown here at Blackburn.”
He added: “At the moment, I’m only concentrating on the here and now and on football, everything else we will have to wait and see.”
What has been said about his future at Brighton?
Khadra’s spell at Blackburn Rovers was cut short last year after he picked up a calf-injury in March that ruled him out for the rest of the season.
After returning to his parent-club to receive treatment, Seagulls boss Graham Potter revealed that Khadra’s time at Blackburn had been a success and that he will assess the winger’s chances of breaking into his first-team during pre-season:
"There’s potentially a few guys that could come back and be around in pre-season, we will see from there.
"I spoke with him [Khadra] today, he’s really positive, he’s had a really good experience to be involved that much under the guidance of Tony Mowbray, it’s been really beneficial for him.
"He’s unfortunate that his season has been cut short because of injury, but overall it’s been a really positive experience."