Middlesbrough have signed Liecteser City full-back and reported Sunderland target Luke Thomas on loan during the January transfer window.

Sunderland were said to be targeting the Leicester City defender to strengthen the left-back position as recently as last week. The Black Cats have suffered injuries in defence with Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin set to be out for extended periods through injury.

The 22-year-old has played more than 50 times for Leicester in the Premier League, started the 2021 FA Cup final and has experience in the Europa League, though Middlesbrough have now concluded a deal to bring Thomas to the Riverside for the rest of the season on loan.

Boro boss Michael Carrick said: “We’re delighted to bring Luke to the club. He’s a good addition to the squad, he has plenty of experience, and he will bring a balance to what we have. We’re looking forward to working with him."