Championship news: Ex-Sunderland defender set for Wolves departure amid Birmingham City speculation
Dion Sanderson’s time at Molineux looks like coming to an end this summer.
Reports from Birmingham Live suggest that Sanderson is expected to leave Wolves on a permanent basis this summer. The defender has had multiple loan spells away from the club over the past few seasons, but he is expected to leave the club permanently when the transfer window opens.
A back injury has prematurely ended Sanderson’s season with the defender unlikely to feature again this season. The defender had featured 30 times for Birmingham City before being injured last month and Blues boss John Eustace has previously expressed his desire to see Sanderson stay at the club past his loan deal.
The 23-year-old spent seven months on loan at the Stadium of Light between October 2020 and May 2021, playing 27 times in all for the Black Cats, scoring one goal. Sunderland were linked with re-signing the defender in summer before he moved to St Andrew’s.