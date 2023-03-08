Reports from Birmingham Live suggest that Sanderson is expected to leave Wolves on a permanent basis this summer. The defender has had multiple loan spells away from the club over the past few seasons, but he is expected to leave the club permanently when the transfer window opens.

A back injury has prematurely ended Sanderson’s season with the defender unlikely to feature again this season. The defender had featured 30 times for Birmingham City before being injured last month and Blues boss John Eustace has previously expressed his desire to see Sanderson stay at the club past his loan deal.

Dion Sanderson in action against Sunderland (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)