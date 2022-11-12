Eustace had spoken before the game of the challenge his side would face after playing in midweek and while he said that he didn't feel they deserved to lose, was left frustrated by the two goals conceded.

Substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz halved the deficit with fifteen minutes still left to play and alongside the likes of George Hall and Tahith Chong played a big part in putting Sunderland under significant late pressure.

Eustace said his side had produced an excellent first half of the season and were looking forward for the opportunity to rest during the World Cup break.

Sunderland winger Amad celebrates his goal

"It was always going to be a difficult game for us at the end of the schedule we've had, and we needed to stay in it for as long as we can," he said.

"The first goal we are too soft in midfield, lost too many duels, and then we've got to get some blocks in. We're out of position and the lad has taken the goal well. The second - we know all about the winger cutting in onto that left foot and we worked on it, so that's disappointing.

"But I didn't think we deserved to lose, I think a point would have been a fair result.

"We showed a lot of passion, desire and commitment to try and get an equaliser at the end. We had a couple of good chances in the first half but the goals we have conceded are poor, especially the timing of the second one. We had a plan in terms of what we wanted to do with the subs after 60 minutes, and I thought they did have a huge impact.

"We just gave ourselves too much to do.

"I'm delighted with the players for what they've done so far this season, they've shown how committed they are. They're exhausted and they deserve a really good rest now."