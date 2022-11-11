News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Amad Diallo of Sunderland celebrates scoring their side's second goal against Birmingham City. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

'Brilliant': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos as one Cats man earns 9 in Birmingham win

Sunderland hung on to claim a 2-1 win at Birmingham – but how did each player fare at St Andrew’s?

By Phil Smith
4 minutes ago

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Amad set up Ellis Simms to score in the 25th minute.

Birmingham saw more of the ball but fell further behind when Amad scored an excellent second for the Black Cats, converting in front of the travelling fans.

Substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz then pulled a goal back for Birmingham 12 minutes from time but Sunderland were able to hold on.

Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from St Andrew’s:

1. Anthony Patterson - 8

Little he could do about the goal and made two brilliant blocks at important parts of the game. That was crucial to the end result. 8

Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales

2. Trai Hume - 8

Dominated in the air through the first half and made some big defensive interventions in the second half, including one big block on the line. A really mature performance that staked a big claim for after the break. 8

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Bailey Wright - 5

Battled tenaciously against a powerful forward line but will be frustrated that his missed clearance allowed Birmingham to get back into the game. Defended his box well after that. 5

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Danny Batth - 7

Pulled out of position once or twice in the first half but made some big, big clearances late on that were crucial to the win. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Phil SmithBirminghamSunderlandEllis Simms
Next Page
Page 1 of 4