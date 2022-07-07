Corberan, who was formerly a first-team coach at Leeds working with Marcelo Bielsa, took charge at The John Smith's Stadium in 2020 and led the club to a third-place finish in his second season at the helm.
Huddersfield were then beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest in the play-off final at the end of May.
A club statement said Corberan ‘notified the club of his decision to leave, alongside his long-term colleague Jorge Alarcón, on Wednesday evening.’
It’s been claimed that Corberan has interest from a rival club.
Huddersfield have stated that coach Danny Schofield will step up to lead the team ahead of their Championship opener against Burnley on Friday, July 29.
Sunderland are set to face Huddersfield at The John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday, November 2.
The return match at the Stadium of Light is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 18.
Reacting to the news, Huddersfield’s Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby said: “It is with sadness that we have accepted Carlos’ resignation. He was obviously a big part of what was a fantastic season in 2021/22, but he has subsequently come to us over the last 24 hours and made it clear that he doesn’t think he is the man to take us forward.
“The timing is disappointing, with our preparations for the new season already under way. However, we have worked very hard here over the last few years to build a coaching and support structure around the first team that gives us continuity and stability when there’s change. We’ve also created succession plans for every eventuality.
“Danny Schofield will now step up to lead the team. He knows the club, the players, our coaching programme, and our structure as well as anyone and is ideally positioned to give us continuity. Danny is highly rated and well respected across football and, this summer, turned down an opportunity to become head coach of a club in the top division of a European league because he believes in what we’re doing here."